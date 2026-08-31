An Evening with HPR - Hilo Pau Hana

HPR members on Hawaii Island were treated to a conversation about what life has been like in the area since the recent Kīlauea episodes with Dr. Ken Hon, Scientist in Charge of the USGS Volcano Observatory, and Pelehonuamea Harman, Director of Native Hawaiian Engagement at the University of Hawai‘i Hilo, led by Naka Nathaniel, co-host for Hawai‘i Radio Hour (Sundays on HPR-1).

In addition, HPR members experienced the joy and inspiration of music in a Q&A and song selections with singer and composer, Kaniaulono Hāpai, and Zilla Barbosa, HPR Executive Producer of Music.

This live event was produced by Kyla Herrmann and Val Yee. The broadcast of the event was produced by Russell Subiono