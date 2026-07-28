Hiʻikua - Live from the Atherton

Hi‘ikua is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Hawaiian music trio that is known for its falsetto singing and virtuosic instrumentation. They have performed throughout the US and internationally. Their intention as a musical group is to honor the Hawaiian musicians who came before them while understanding that they have kuleana to tell their own musical stories for future generations to come. Their latest release of Ka Leo Kupuna in February 2024 calls out to the Hawaiian Language to be a part of our daily lives. The song recognizes that the young ones will play a great role in reclaiming and renormalizing Hawaiian language use in the broader community.

Featuring:

Blake Leoiki-Haili is a sheet metal superintendent for Heidi and Cooke. Blake started playing music with Kamuela when he was in the 7th grade and they have been playing gigs together ever since. Blake loves to spend time supporting his two sons at their sporting events as well as spending time at home working in his māla in Kahalu‘u where he and his children raise kalo.

Dr. Kalehua Krug currently serves as the principal of the Hawaiian Charter School, Ka Waihona o ka Na‘auao. Beyond being an educator, Kalehua is passionate about protecting our islands' sacred spaces. With Hi‘ikua's 2012 recording of "Hi‘ikua: Aia I Hi‘ialo," Kalehua won the Haku Mele, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for his composition "Ku‘u Hoa Hi‘ikua."

Dr. Kamuela Kimokeo currently serves as the director of the music program at Windward Community College. His doctoral research focused on how people can be empowered through the composition of mele. He currently runs an online Hawaiian Music certificate program at the college that is taught by himself, Kawaikapu Hewett, Kapena De Lima, Jeff Peterson, Alan Akaka, and Raiatea Helm.