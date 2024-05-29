Bytemarks Cafe: A.I.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi updates us on the Farm Bill and other Hawaiʻi issues; Neal Milner discusses the impact the Gen Z gender gap could have on the upcoming election; CyberHawaii talks about kūpuna with STEM expertise mentoring the next generation; and an ʻIolani student shares the research that won him a $10,000 prize
The loss of a loved one is difficult, but one type of loss is often not talked about enough. The loss of a beloved pet affects many of us and Claire Santos, RN is in the studio, sharing her recent experience with loss, and how she created a memorial for her dog as part of the healing process.