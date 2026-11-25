The Conversation: Visiting Kalama, Washington and Aloha, Oregon
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Mark Ladao reports on the massive fuel leak on Oʻahu's west side
- Honolulu Marathon President James Barahal shares news of record participation for this year's race
- HPR travels to the Pacific Northwest to find out why familiar names like "Kalama Lodge" and "Aloha, Oregon" can be found in the area
- Hawaiian opera baritone Quinn Kelsey prepares for his next performance in "Samson and Delilah"
- With Thanksgiving a day away, HPR takes to the streets to hear what Honolulu residents are thankful for