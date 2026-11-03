The Conversation: Election Day coverage; Listeners speak on legalized gambling
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla and HPR's Bill Dorman discuss Election Day voting and coverage of the results
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the the stakes of this year's OHA elections
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Matthew Leonard reports on the Kauhale tiny homes — and how some of them ended up at a Kalihi church | Full Story
- Listeners share their thoughts on legalized gambling in Hawaiʻi | Read More
- Hawaii Business Magazine's Ken Wills shares stories of the state's most charitable companies | Full Story