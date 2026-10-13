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The Conversation

The Conversation: Fostering farming careers; Hawaiʻi’s housing shortage

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:03 PM HST
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Students study commercial aquaponics at Nalo Farms as part of a Leeward Community College sustainable agriculture course in this undated photo from 2025.
Elliot Miles
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Leeward Community College
Students study commercial aquaponics at Nalo Farms as part of a Leeward Community College sustainable agriculture course in this undated photo.

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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