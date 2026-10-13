The Conversation: Fostering farming careers; Hawaiʻi’s housing shortage
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Stewart Yerton reports on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Ruling in favor of a sexual abuse victim from McKinley High School | Full Story
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Andrew Gomes reports on Dole Food’s plans to cease coffee farming on Oʻahu | Full Story
- Vince Kimura, of Leeward Community College’s Future Harvest, talks about a new program to foster career skills for farmers
- HPR’s Audrey McAvoy reports on a general election ballot that could address Hawaiʻi’s housing shortage | Full Story
- Diamond Bakery celebrates its 105th birthday