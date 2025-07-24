The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center; Hydrofoil competition

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Louis Erteschik, executive director of Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center, discusses possible federal funding cuts

Hydrofoil champions Edo Tanas and Annie Reickert talk about their wins in the Molokaʻi 2 Oʻahu race the across the Kaʻiwi Channel

Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana members Arianne Chock, Davianna McGregor, and Kaipu Keala reflect as the group nears its 50th anniversary

