Hawaiʻi organizations mark 35 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:56 PM HST
Waikīkī resident Kirby Shaw tours a Honolulu rail car on June 2, 2023.
Honolulu Department of Transportation Services
FILE - Waikīkī resident Kirby Shaw tours a Honolulu rail car on June 2, 2023.

Rallies across the state will take place Friday to mark the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A number of organizations will be represented.

HPR talked to Louis Erteschik, head of the Hawaii Disability Rights Center, which will be taking part. The center works with more than a thousand clients every year and receives approximately $1.5 million annually from the federal government. However, the organization could lose half of that funding.

For more information about the rallies across the state, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
