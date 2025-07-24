Hawaiʻi organizations mark 35 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Rallies across the state will take place Friday to mark the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A number of organizations will be represented.

HPR talked to Louis Erteschik, head of the Hawaii Disability Rights Center, which will be taking part. The center works with more than a thousand clients every year and receives approximately $1.5 million annually from the federal government. However, the organization could lose half of that funding.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.