The Conversation: A call-in on illegal fireworks

Today on The Conversation, we're opening our phone lines to discuss the crackdown on illegal fireworks. Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Josh Green signed into law a bill that imposes stricter consequences for people who possess and use illegal aerials.

Joining us today to talk about enforcement measures are:



Mike Lambert, director of the state Department of Law Enforcement

Maj. Paul Okamoto with the Honolulu Police Department

