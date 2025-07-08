The Conversation: A call-in on illegal fireworks
Today on The Conversation, we're opening our phone lines to discuss the crackdown on illegal fireworks. Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Josh Green signed into law a bill that imposes stricter consequences for people who possess and use illegal aerials.
Joining us today to talk about enforcement measures are:
- Mike Lambert, director of the state Department of Law Enforcement
- Maj. Paul Okamoto with the Honolulu Police Department
Have a comment or question for today's guests? Call 808-941-3689 during the live show or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also leave a voicemail before the show starts on our Talkback Line at 808-792-8217.