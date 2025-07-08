© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give to HPR and keep local support firmly rooted. The greater our local support, the greater our strength and resilience to serve you and future generations. Tap to get started.
The Conversation

The Conversation: A call-in on illegal fireworks

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 8, 2025 at 9:15 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
From left to right: Honolulu Police Department Maj. Paul Okamoto, The Conversation host Catherine Cruz, and state Department of Law Enforcement Director Mike Lambert. (July 8, 2025)
HPR
From left to right: Honolulu Police Department Maj. Paul Okamoto, The Conversation host Catherine Cruz, and state Department of Law Enforcement Director Mike Lambert. (July 8, 2025)

Today on The Conversation, we're opening our phone lines to discuss the crackdown on illegal fireworks. Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Josh Green signed into law a bill that imposes stricter consequences for people who possess and use illegal aerials.

Joining us today to talk about enforcement measures are:

  • Mike Lambert, director of the state Department of Law Enforcement
  • Maj. Paul Okamoto with the Honolulu Police Department

Have a comment or question for today's guests? Call 808-941-3689 during the live show or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org. You can also leave a voicemail before the show starts on our Talkback Line at 808-792-8217.

Tags
The Conversation SafetyHonolulu Police DepartmentDepartment of Law Enforcement
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes