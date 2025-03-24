© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Federal funding cuts could affect school meals; Iguana Study

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 24, 2025 at 11:04 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Department of Education

  • Dean Uchida with the state Department of Education discusses how USDA funding cuts may impact Hawaiʻi's school lunch program | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio shares highlights from the Hawaiʻi Triennial, the state's largest exhibition of contemporary art | Full Story
  • Evolutionary biologist Simon Scarpetta offers a theory on how iguanas got from North America to Fiji | Read the study | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol looks at a program started by the Maui Humane Society that's become a national model | Full Story
  • Chief Warrant Officer Asia White shares what it's like to serve in the Navy today, more than 30 years since the Navy allowed women to serve on combat ships | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EducationHistoryMilitary
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes