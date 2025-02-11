The Conversation: Wildfire settlement; Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda
- HPR gets reactions from state lawmakers and attorneys about the recent ruling from the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court allowing the global wildfire settlement to move forward
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jessica Terrell digs into court documents to discover the challenges that survivors still face since the 2023 Maui fires | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda lays out his priorities for this legislative session
- Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi Associate Vice President Janna Hoshide and CEO Hilton Raethel discuss strategies to deal with Hawaiʻi's health care worker shortage