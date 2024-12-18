© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu climate change office; Effects of plastic on Hawaiʻi seabirds

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published December 18, 2024 at 12:27 PM HST
Part of a house collapsed into the sand near Sunset Beach on Oʻahu's North Shore. (Sept. 26, 2024)
DLNR
Part of a house collapsed into the sand near Sunset Beach on Oʻahu's North Shore. (Sept. 26, 2024)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote takes a closer look at the City and County of Honolulu's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency's new leadership team | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi assistant specialist in public humanities and Native Hawaiian programs Noelle Kahanu shares details of "Fault Lines," a new Hawaiian cultural artifacts exhibit that recently opened at the University of Cambridge's Museum of Archeology and Anthropology in England
  • Researchers Scott Edwards and Nicole Mejia discuss a recent study looking at the effects of plastic on Maui's ʻuaʻu kani or wedge-tailed shearwaters
  • Kula resident and longtime luthier Steve Grimes shares his perspective on his community's recovery after the 2023 wildfires and talks about "Lahaina Town," the song he wrote to honor those impacted by the fires in West Maui
The Conversation Climate ChangeNative HawaiianConservationMusic2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes