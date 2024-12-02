The Conversation: DOE funding; Local businesses embrace indoor murals
- Hawaiʻi Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Hawaiʻi School Board Chair Roy Takumi discuss what President-elect Trump's threats to dismantle the federal Department of Education mean for our local school system | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on Honolulu Printmakers' search for a new home | Full Story
- New York-based artist Alice Mizrachi and Kim Quezada, president of Interior Showplace, talk about Honolulu's newest indoor mural | Full Story