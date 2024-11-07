The Conversation: A panel discussion on how to manage stress as a parent

Today on The Conversation, our panel of guests discusses the high levels of stress reported among American parents. The U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an advisory stating that parents and caregivers are experiencing higher rates of stress than their non-parent peers, and it could be taking a toll on their health and well-being. We ask our panelists, how can parents lower stress when the expectations around child-rearing seem higher than ever?

Our guests today are:

