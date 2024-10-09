© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Cybersecurity tips; 'Venice of the Pacific'

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published October 9, 2024 at 1:31 PM HST
A conceptual rendering of a reconstructed Nan Madol on the island of Pohnpei
Albert Yu-Min Lin
  • Hawaiʻi Chief Information Security Officer Vincent Hoang outlines the state's response to recent cybersecurity breaches and details efforts to modernize aging technology
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio profiles the two candidates running for an Office of Hawaiian Affairs seat in the upcoming general election | Full Story
  • National Taiwan University geoscience professor River Shen describes new research linking the downfall of the 15th-century Saudeleur Dynasty in Pohnpei to the effects of sea-level rise
  • Hawaiʻi Island-based filmmaker Zoë Eisenberg discusses "Chaperone," a film shot in Hilo that is playing at the Hawai‘i International Film Festival
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
