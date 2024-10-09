The Conversation: Cybersecurity tips; 'Venice of the Pacific'
- Hawaiʻi Chief Information Security Officer Vincent Hoang outlines the state's response to recent cybersecurity breaches and details efforts to modernize aging technology
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio profiles the two candidates running for an Office of Hawaiian Affairs seat in the upcoming general election | Full Story
- National Taiwan University geoscience professor River Shen describes new research linking the downfall of the 15th-century Saudeleur Dynasty in Pohnpei to the effects of sea-level rise
- Hawaiʻi Island-based filmmaker Zoë Eisenberg discusses "Chaperone," a film shot in Hilo that is playing at the Hawai‘i International Film Festival