© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi Island filmmaker debuts solo directorial project 'Chaperone'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 9, 2024 at 3:00 PM HST
"Chaperone" Writer and Director Zoe Eisenberg, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.
HPR
"Chaperone" Writer and Director Zoë Eisenberg, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.

A new indie film taking place on Hawaiʻi Island's east side has been selected to participate in this year's Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

“Chaperone” was written and directed by Hawaiʻi Island resident Zoë Eisenberg. The film, shot in Hilo, is about 29-year-old Misha, a woman without much ambition. She starts a relationship with high school senior Jake, who thinks Misha is his age, which results in some reckless behavior.

"This is kind of a slacker film, but in my perspective, (Misha) is not a slacker at the start of the story. She's not ambitious. So it's really, for me, a look at the way that our culture puts on ambition," Eisenberg said.

The film will be screened on Oct. 10 at Consolidated Theatres Kahala as part of HIFF. It will also be screened on Nov. 10 at The Palace Theater in Hilo.

To get tickets for the film and for more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation EntertainmentFilmHawaiʻi International Film Festival
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories