Hawaiʻi Island filmmaker debuts solo directorial project 'Chaperone'

A new indie film taking place on Hawaiʻi Island's east side has been selected to participate in this year's Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

“Chaperone” was written and directed by Hawaiʻi Island resident Zoë Eisenberg. The film, shot in Hilo, is about 29-year-old Misha, a woman without much ambition. She starts a relationship with high school senior Jake, who thinks Misha is his age, which results in some reckless behavior.

"This is kind of a slacker film, but in my perspective, (Misha) is not a slacker at the start of the story. She's not ambitious. So it's really, for me, a look at the way that our culture puts on ambition," Eisenberg said.

The film will be screened on Oct. 10 at Consolidated Theatres Kahala as part of HIFF. It will also be screened on Nov. 10 at The Palace Theater in Hilo.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.