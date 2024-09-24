The Conversation: Hotel workers' strike; Kauaʻi cesspools
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hilton Hawaiian Village employee Jiah Sadaya shares the view from the picket line as unionized workers go on strike at Hawaiʻi's largest hotel property
- Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations founder Stuart Coleman on federal money available for Kauaʻi homeowners to help pay for cesspool conversions | 5th Annual Innovations in Sanitation Convening |
- Researchers Ryan Shontell and Ka’eo Kekumano on what new data shows about skin cancer rates among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders
- Kumu Jon Osorio, the dean of Hawai‘inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge at UH Mānoa, about the school's goal to become a leader in Indigenous education