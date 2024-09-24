© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hotel workers' strike; Kauaʻi cesspools

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:10 AM HST
ILWU Local 142 and UNITE HERE! Local 5 members at an informational picket in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Sept. 10, 2024.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - ILWU Local 142 and UNITE HERE! Local 5 members at an informational picket in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Sept. 10, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hilton Hawaiian Village employee Jiah Sadaya shares the view from the picket line as unionized workers go on strike at Hawaiʻi's largest hotel property
  • Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations founder Stuart Coleman on federal money available for Kauaʻi homeowners to help pay for cesspool conversions | 5th Annual Innovations in Sanitation Convening |
  • Researchers Ryan Shontell and Ka’eo Kekumano on what new data shows about skin cancer rates among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders
  • Kumu Jon Osorio, the dean of Hawai‘inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge at UH Mānoa, about the school's goal to become a leader in Indigenous education
The Conversation EconomyTourismHealth CareEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he's spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio.
