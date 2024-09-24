© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news, talk and music you rely on. Make gift of $10/month. Donate here

Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge on leading Indigenous education

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 24, 2024 at 1:56 PM HST
Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge shared this photo of an event at Kawaiahaʻo Church to kick off Hawaiian History Month.
Courtesy Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge shared this photo of an event at Kawaiahaʻo Church to kick off Hawaiian History Month.

September is Hawaiian History Month, but sometimes it’s not all about marking historical events or remembering historical figures.

For the University of Hawaiʻi's Hawai‘inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge, it's about revisiting Indigenous knowledge and understanding how it can apply to modern life.

The Conversation talked with Kumu Jon Osorio, the dean of Hawai‘inuiākea, about the school’s goal to become one of the leaders in Indigenous education.

Hawai‘inuiākea is hosting the upcoming World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium annual meeting from Sept. 26 -30 in Waikīkī.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation EducationUniversity of Hawai‘iNative Hawaiian
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories