Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge on leading Indigenous education

September is Hawaiian History Month, but sometimes it’s not all about marking historical events or remembering historical figures.

For the University of Hawaiʻi's Hawai‘inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge, it's about revisiting Indigenous knowledge and understanding how it can apply to modern life.

The Conversation talked with Kumu Jon Osorio, the dean of Hawai‘inuiākea, about the school’s goal to become one of the leaders in Indigenous education.

Hawai‘inuiākea is hosting the upcoming World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium annual meeting from Sept. 26 -30 in Waikīkī.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.