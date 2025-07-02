UH Mānoa President Wendy Hensel reflects on funding shifts, visa concerns

Wendy Hensel took over as University of Hawaiʻi president six months ago.

The Conversation talked with her this morning from her office at Bachman Hall on the Mānoa campus.

It was a chance to reflect on the seismic shift in federal funding that could have impacts that could last a decade and seriously erode research in higher education.

Hensel also said international students and faculty are still on edge about their visas. But Hensel, who was previously with The City University of New York, said she is genuinely glad she landed here in Hawaiʻi.

