UH Mānoa President Wendy Hensel reflects on funding shifts, visa concerns

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 2, 2025 at 1:06 PM HST
Wendy Hensel assumed the presidency of the University of Hawaiʻi’s 10-campus system on January 1, 2025.
Wendy Hensel assumed the presidency of the University of Hawaiʻi’s 10-campus system on January 1, 2025.

Wendy Hensel took over as University of Hawaiʻi president six months ago.

The Conversation talked with her this morning from her office at Bachman Hall on the Mānoa campus.

It was a chance to reflect on the seismic shift in federal funding that could have impacts that could last a decade and seriously erode research in higher education.

Hensel also said international students and faculty are still on edge about their visas. But Hensel, who was previously with The City University of New York, said she is genuinely glad she landed here in Hawaiʻi.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
