The Conversation: Panel discusses the effects of smartphones on kids

Today on the Conversation, we're holding a panel discussion on how smartphones affect kids.

A Common Sense Media report found that 42% of American 10-year-olds have a smartphone. And at age 14, that number jumps to 91%. How are these devices affecting their schooling, their friendships, and their understanding of the world?

The guests on today's panel are:



Reid Kuba, principal of William P. Jarrett Middle School in Pālolo Valley on Oʻahu

Britt Young, a marriage and family therapist with Xplor Counseling

Ethan Yang, an incoming senior at Kaiser High School in Hawaiʻi Kai and the 2024-2025 Hawaiʻi Board of Education student representative

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.