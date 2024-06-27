The Conversation: COVID summer surge; New season of 'Breaking Bread'

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Brown on the latest COVID-19 variants

State epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Kemble on the latest COVID numbers around the islands

Dr. Monica Nayakwadi-Singer on how the healthcare community is handling the rise in COVID-19 cases

HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the latest in a key Maui water case

Alexander Heffner, host of the Bloomberg TV show "Breaking Bread with Alexander," on finding common ground with top politicians and officials over their favorite foods