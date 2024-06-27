Hawai'i in the red for COVID positivity rate

Dr. Sarah Kemble, the state epidemiologist, shared the latest update on the COVID-19 dashboard, which details new cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths.

The state came out with a new respiratory disease indicator for the virus. The disease indicator showcases how the state is doing in regard to the various respiratory diseases across the islands.

Currently, Hawai'i is in the red for the COVID-19 disease, meaning the state has a high positivity rate.

"Infections are going around, and that's really what we want people to take away from the indicator — is that when you do see us red, that means there's COVID around you, and that can help guide the actions you take to protect yourself," Kemble said. "When you are fortunate enough to catch that before you catch COVID, then go get your vaccine, because that's still the best protection against getting severe disease."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.