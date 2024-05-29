The Conversation: Catching up with Rep. Jill Tokuda; Kūpuna provide STEM mentoring
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi shares why she voted "no" on the Farm Bill and provides updates on other Hawaiʻi issues
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses the impact the Generation Z gender gap could have on the November presidential election | The Atlantic article | Brookings article | Richard Reeves video | Full Story
- CyberHawaii President and CEO Al Ogata and University of Hawaiʻi Sociology Department faculty member Cullen Hayashida talk about an upcoming program providing kūpuna with STEM expertise mentorship opportunities with young students
- The ʻamakihi, one of Hawaiʻi's most common honeycreeper species, is in the spotlight in this week's Manu Minute
- ʻIolani School senior Maddux Springer details his research on green sea turtles that won him a $10,000 prize