The Conversation

The Conversation: Catching up with Rep. Jill Tokuda; Kūpuna provide STEM mentoring

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published May 29, 2024 at 2:19 PM HST
Jill Tokuda, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives - District 2
Courtesy Jill Tokuda
Jill Tokuda, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives - District 2
  • U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi shares why she voted "no" on the Farm Bill and provides updates on other Hawaiʻi issues
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses the impact the Generation Z gender gap could have on the November presidential election | The Atlantic article | Brookings article | Richard Reeves video | Full Story
  • CyberHawaii President and CEO Al Ogata and University of Hawaiʻi Sociology Department faculty member Cullen Hayashida talk about an upcoming program providing kūpuna with STEM expertise mentorship opportunities with young students
  • The ʻamakihi, one of Hawaiʻi's most common honeycreeper species, is in the spotlight in this week's Manu Minute
  • ʻIolani School senior Maddux Springer details his research on green sea turtles that won him a $10,000 prize
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
