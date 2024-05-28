The Conversation: Health care reform; Public Access Room

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Former state Director of Health Jack Lewin on what health care reform may look like for Hawaiʻi

Virginia Beck, Public Access Room coordinator, on what's next as she prepares to step down after almost two decades

Charles Djou, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Barbecue Pitmaster Stephen Kina on how he perfected his blend of island flavors and American BBQ