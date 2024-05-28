The Conversation: Health care reform; Public Access Room
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Former state Director of Health Jack Lewin on what health care reform may look like for Hawaiʻi
- Virginia Beck, Public Access Room coordinator, on what's next as she prepares to step down after almost two decades
- Charles Djou, secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day
- Barbecue Pitmaster Stephen Kina on how he perfected his blend of island flavors and American BBQ