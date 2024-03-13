© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Curbing domestic violence; The Liljestrand House

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 13, 2024 at 11:02 AM HST
Lillian Tsang
/
HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Angelina Mercado, executive director of the Hawai'i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence on what action communities can take to curb the fatal outcomes of domestic violence
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on what an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision could mean for the power of the EPA
  • Mike Chapman, executive producer and host of ByDesign TV, takes a tour of the Liljestrand House, a mid-century marvel on Oʻahu
  • Local musician Nikki Nakamura, aka "Yolo Ono," on the meaning behind her new single "Waste"
The Conversation CrimeEnvironmentHistoryMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
