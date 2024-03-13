The Conversation: Curbing domestic violence; The Liljestrand House

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Angelina Mercado, executive director of the Hawai'i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence on what action communities can take to curb the fatal outcomes of domestic violence

HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on what an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision could mean for the power of the EPA

Mike Chapman, executive producer and host of ByDesign TV, takes a tour of the Liljestrand House, a mid-century marvel on Oʻahu

Local musician Nikki Nakamura, aka "Yolo Ono," on the meaning behind her new single "Waste"