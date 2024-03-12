© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Mānoa murder-suicide; New video game set in Honolulu

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published March 12, 2024 at 11:03 AM HST
Casey Harlow
/
HPR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Former Honolulu Police Department detective Sheryl Sunia on the murder-suicide case in Mānoa and trauma among responders who are first on the scene
  • Lisa Paulson, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Executive Director, on evacuating 12,000 tourists during the Lahaina wildfire
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on how the record expungement process works
  • Local video game journalist Richard Li on "Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth," a new game in which players control the former Yakuza member Ichiban Kasuga as he brawls his way through Honolulu
The Conversation Crimetourism2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
