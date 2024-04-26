© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Pickleball hana hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie BenderLillian Tsang
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
In this 2012 file photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz.
Matt York
/
AP
In this 2012 file photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz.

It's National Pickleball Month, so we're revisiting our recent interviews about the fastest-growing sport in the country and across the state.

  • Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation Department Director Maurice Messina on efforts to meet pickleball demand on the Big Island | Full Story
  • Ron Romano, the executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association's Hawaiʻi chapter, on whether pickleball players and tennis players can learn to live with one another | Full Story
  • Dr. Benjamin Chun on the rise of pickleball injuries | Full Story
  • Local pickleball champion Keven Wong on filming the upcoming show "Pickleball Paddle Battle" | Full Story

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Sports
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes