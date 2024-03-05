© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Commercial real estate trending downward; Restaurant surge pricing

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 5, 2024 at 1:59 PM HST
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace
  • Colliers International Hawaii Research and Consulting Director Mike Hamasu discusses the down direction for commercial real estate and what it means for Hawaiʻi's economy
  • Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka shares whether local restaurants could try "dynamic pricing" in the future after fast food chain Wendy's recently shared it would implement it in 2025
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo takes a closer look at the heated debate over the state budget and use of the rainy day fund in the wake of the costs of Maui's wildfire recovery | Full Story
  • Tree consultant Christine Carmichael talks about the concept of tree equity across our communities and her new book entitled "Racist Roots: How Racism has Affected Trees and People in Our Cities" ahead of her talks at Foster Botanical Gardens and Maui's Barnes and Noble store
The Conversation Infrastructurerestaurantsconservation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
