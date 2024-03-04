© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu Walmart building; Open jobs in conservation

By Catherine Cruz
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
A screengrab of the Walmart location at Bethel and King streets in downtown Honolulu in June 2019.
A screengrab of the Walmart location at Bethel and King streets in downtown Honolulu in June 2019.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Christine Camp, president and CEO of Avalon Group, on her company's recent acquisition of the former Walmart building in downtown Honolulu
  • Scott Fisher, director of ʻĀina Stewardship for Hawaiʻi Land Trust, on new jobs in conservation available for Maui residents
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on which culture and arts measures are likely to survive this week's major legislative deadline
  • Gabriel Goes, a 2020 Kaiser High grad, is set to compete in this season of "The Voice." See the audition that won him a spot here.
The Conversation housingEnvironmentMauiState Legislature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
