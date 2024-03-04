The Conversation: Honolulu Walmart building; Open jobs in conservation
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Christine Camp, president and CEO of Avalon Group, on her company's recent acquisition of the former Walmart building in downtown Honolulu
- Scott Fisher, director of ʻĀina Stewardship for Hawaiʻi Land Trust, on new jobs in conservation available for Maui residents
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on which culture and arts measures are likely to survive this week's major legislative deadline
- Gabriel Goes, a 2020 Kaiser High grad, is set to compete in this season of "The Voice." See the audition that won him a spot here.