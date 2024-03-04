© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
More jobs opening up for Maui residents impacted by the fires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:42 PM HST
Maui residents who lost jobs due to the wildfires and are looking to get back on their feet may want to take note of conservation jobs available through Kupu, an environmental nonprofit group, and the Hawaiʻi Land Trust. It’s in part thanks to funding from the Hawai’i Community Foundation.

The Conversation talked to Scott Fisher, who is with the trust, about these jobs that are available now with no prior experience necessary. He said 35 positions are still open.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 4, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
