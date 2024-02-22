© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: HMSA court ruling; Cost of Maui's recovery

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published February 22, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
Department of Land and Natural Resources
  • Big Island attorney Ted Hong on what a recent court ruling against Hawaiʻi's biggest health insurer HMSA means for doctors and patients
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the projected cost of Maui's recovery
  • Carla Houser, executive director of Residential Youth Services and Empowerment, on a new facility for Oʻahu's homeless youth
  • Retired Hawaiʻi librarian Martha Hoverson shares the little-known history of the Buffalo Soldiers who built the Maunaloa Trail
The Conversation 2023 Maui fires health History
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
