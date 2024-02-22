The Conversation: HMSA court ruling; Cost of Maui's recovery
- Big Island attorney Ted Hong on what a recent court ruling against Hawaiʻi's biggest health insurer HMSA means for doctors and patients
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the projected cost of Maui's recovery
- Carla Houser, executive director of Residential Youth Services and Empowerment, on a new facility for Oʻahu's homeless youth
- Retired Hawaiʻi librarian Martha Hoverson shares the little-known history of the Buffalo Soldiers who built the Maunaloa Trail