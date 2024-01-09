The Conversation: Growing local talent and local ag
- Economist Paul Brewbaker and Oceanit CEO Pat Sullivan challenge lawmakers to invest in new industries to retain local talent
- Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Chair Sharon Hurd requests more funds from lawmakers to beef up local ag
- Journalist Jean Lee talks about her time reporting in North Korea ahead of the anniversary of the 2018 Hawaiʻi false missile alert