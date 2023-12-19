© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH to update state agricultural maps; Musician Inglis paying tribute to the Grateful Dead

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST
Forest and Kim Starr
/
Wikimedia Commons
  • University of Hawaiʻi geography and environment professor Qi Chen shares his efforts to update outdated agricultural maps using satellites and AI and funded by a $250,000 grant
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton details his story about the difficulty and cost of accessing business records on the state website in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • W. M. Keck Observatory's new director, Rich Matsuda, talks about how being the first Hawaiʻi-born head of the observatory gives him a unique perspective and balancing science and culture
  • Maui filmmaker Kawika Hoke discusses his new streaming series, "Moku Moku," and why he chose comedy as a vehicle to tackle important local issues
  • Local musician Stephen Inglis shares why he's reviving an iconic Grateful Dead concert here in the islands and plays some songs in our studio | Maui concert | Hawaii Theatre concert
The Conversation agricultureastronomyentertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
