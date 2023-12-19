The Conversation: UH to update state agricultural maps; Musician Inglis paying tribute to the Grateful Dead
- University of Hawaiʻi geography and environment professor Qi Chen shares his efforts to update outdated agricultural maps using satellites and AI and funded by a $250,000 grant
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton details his story about the difficulty and cost of accessing business records on the state website in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- W. M. Keck Observatory's new director, Rich Matsuda, talks about how being the first Hawaiʻi-born head of the observatory gives him a unique perspective and balancing science and culture
- Maui filmmaker Kawika Hoke discusses his new streaming series, "Moku Moku," and why he chose comedy as a vehicle to tackle important local issues
- Local musician Stephen Inglis shares why he's reviving an iconic Grateful Dead concert here in the islands and plays some songs in our studio | Maui concert | Hawaii Theatre concert