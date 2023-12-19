New comedy series follows the daily lives of 3 friends in Upcountry Maui

In the wake of the tragedy on Maui comes a new streaming series hoping to lift the spirits of Valley Isle residents. "Moku Moku" is an irreverent take on life in rural Maui that follows the unreal and hilarious lives of three friends and their struggles in paradise.

Series showrunner Kawika Hoke is a Native Hawaiian who grew up in San Diego, but his family has roots on Maui. He talked with The Conversation about returning to his ancestral land to tell Hawaiʻi stories.

Episode three of the six-episode series will be released online Friday.

