The Conversation

The Conversation: Philippines labor union learning from Hawaiʻi unions; How Moloka‘i keeps out invasive species

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published October 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM HST
  • Elmer Labog, chair of the Philippines labor union Kilusang Mayor Uno, talks about what his group fights for and its similarities to Hawaiʻi unions | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi Ethnics Studies Professor Ibrahim Auode shares the historical context of the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict | Full Story
  • Moloka‘i-Maui Invasive Species Committee's Lori Buchanan discusses her group's success with keeping certain invasive species off the Friendly Isle thus far | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Deputy Editor Nathan Eagle takes a closer look at a federal proposal to plant invasive grasses to control soil in areas affected by Maui's wildfires in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi shares new research on an invasive predator impacting Hawaiʻi's reefs, the peacock grouper, or roi | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
