The Conversation: Wildfire impacts on the ocean; Schofield chapel's historic ties with Queen Liliʻuokalani

Island Energy Services CEO Jon Mauer talks about the company's plans to store Red Hill's fuel; UH Hilo psychology professor Chris Frueh details Firefighter Syndrome; Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn addresses the economic shocks experienced by Maui as a result of the fires; HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports from Maui on the status of Native Hawaiian healing from the devastation of the fires; Paula Rath talks to The Conversation about the creation of Palama Settlement

