The Conversation: State Archives digitizes papers from Hawaiian Kingdom overthrow; Chants share the moʻolelo of our birds
- Hawaiʻi State Archives Adam Jansen discusses the Soper Collection and the digitization of papers dating to the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Jack Truesdale gives a Reality Check on mental health and police | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo professor Patrick Hart discusses chants created by Kumu Hula Kekuhi Kanahele and Ahuimanu to share mo’olelo, the story of our birds
- NASA scientist John Bolten discusses Earth Day and how NASA satellites help our understanding of the world