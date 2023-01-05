The Conversation: Can Red Hill tanks be used for water storage?; Heart risks in contact sports
- Former State Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson shares his solution for re-using the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility, and ideas for Oahu's new landfill
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore looks closer at plans to address the urgent need to replace Hawaiʻi's cesspools in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The Director of Queens Medical Center's Heart Rhythm Institute Dr. David Singh details how to lower risk for heart-related injuries in sports
- Former San Francisco 49ers player Jesse Sapolu and local sports psychology consultant Darryl Oshiro discuss ways for high-profile athletes to deal with the pressure of expectations | Full Story