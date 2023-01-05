How to lower the risk of heart-related injuries in sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, is awake and has shown "substantial" improvement in the past 24 hours, according to his physicians. They said the 24-year-old appears to have his neurological function intact.

In the mind of the average fan, cardiac arrest is not something typically linked with a sport like football. Should more athletes in contact sports be aware of the risk? The Conversation sat down with Dr. David Singh, the director of the Heart Rhythm Institute at The Queen's Medical Center, to talk about the risk among athletes.

