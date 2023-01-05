Donate
The Conversation

How to lower the risk of heart-related injuries in sports

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM HST
Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin after he collapsed during the first half of their NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The game has been postponed indefinitely, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, is awake and has shown "substantial" improvement in the past 24 hours, according to his physicians. They said the 24-year-old appears to have his neurological function intact.

In the mind of the average fan, cardiac arrest is not something typically linked with a sport like football. Should more athletes in contact sports be aware of the risk? The Conversation sat down with Dr. David Singh, the director of the Heart Rhythm Institute at The Queen's Medical Center, to talk about the risk among athletes.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 5, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
