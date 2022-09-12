Donate
The Conversation: Update on Japanese visitors, Oʻahu tourism; Tale of a Hurricane Iniki survivor

Published September 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM HST
Waikiki Beach tourism visitor arrivals generic
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
A man stands on a crowded Waikīkī Beach in Honolulu, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
  • Consultant Ray Tsuchiyama discusses whether Japanese visitor numbers will improve
  • Oʻahu's Destination Manager Catherine Orlans gives an update on the rollout of the Oʻahu Destination Management Plan to better manage visitor numbers
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marina Riker goes deeper into her story about tourism on Maui for today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow discusses how Honolulu will move forward with permitting after the resignations of the Department of Planning and Permitting director and chief innovation strategist | Full Story
  • Tiffany Ward, the daughter of Bob Ward, the man who survived a night at sea after Hurricane Iniki sank his boat 30 years ago, recounts her father's story | Hurricane Iniki and I book

The Conversation City and County of Honoluluhousingnatural disastertourism
