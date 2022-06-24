Donate
The Conversation: Remembering 50 years of equity in education and sports with Title IX

Published June 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM HST
Gwendolyn Mink speaks after helping to unveil a portrait of her mother, the late Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii national statuary hall us capitol 062322
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
Gwendolyn Mink speaks after helping to unveil a portrait of her mother, the late Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaiʻi, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Maui-native Patsy Takemoto Mink blazed a trail. Denied a place in medical school because “there were already enough women in the school,” she instead became a lawyer and legislator who would go on to co-author Title IX, later renamed the Patsy T. Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act following her death in 2002. Signed into law on June 23, 1972, the mandate would ensure doors would be open for others.

The statute itself is one sentence long: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Mink advocated for civil rights and while there are so many areas of discrimination she fought against, today we spotlight the advances in athletics and the inequities that still exist. Our panelists are:

You can share your Title IX story by calling our talkback line at 808-792-8217 or by writing to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
