The Conversation: Our favorite conversations with filmmakers

Published April 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM HST
  • Film producer Billy Pratt reflects on the enduring legacy of Duke Kahanamoku ahead of the local premiere of the new documentary centered on Kahanamoku, "WATERMAN" | Full Story
  • Filmmaker Jeff Wallace talks about the 10-year creative process behind his new film "Angel By Thursday" | Full Story
  • Ilihia Gionson, a panelist for a PBS discussion about caretakers for veterans, chats about "Sky Blossom," a documentary about caretakers for the Greatest Generation that features a local family | Full Story
  • Maui-native Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel's new film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," shares his experience making a summer tent pole movie | Full Story

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
