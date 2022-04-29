The Conversation: Our favorite conversations with filmmakers
- Film producer Billy Pratt reflects on the enduring legacy of Duke Kahanamoku ahead of the local premiere of the new documentary centered on Kahanamoku, "WATERMAN" | Full Story
- Filmmaker Jeff Wallace talks about the 10-year creative process behind his new film "Angel By Thursday" | Full Story
- Ilihia Gionson, a panelist for a PBS discussion about caretakers for veterans, chats about "Sky Blossom," a documentary about caretakers for the Greatest Generation that features a local family | Full Story
- Maui-native Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel's new film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," shares his experience making a summer tent pole movie | Full Story