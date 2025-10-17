© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:12 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers guest, bassist, singer, songwriter John Lodge of The Moody Blues. John was on three times over the years, and passed away last week at 82. His death was sudden and came ahead of 2025 tour dates that were planned.

Today we offer highlights of his three interviews with Dave: 2019, 2020, and 2022. These end up offering a family-oriented set of tales. Some of these are among the most endearing stories, showing a very touching side of John in each. Plus, we hear some classic Moody Blues, in his honor.

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
