The Moody Blues' John Lodge Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers guest, bassist, singer, songwriter John Lodge of The Moody Blues. John was on three times over the years, and passed away last week at 82. His death was sudden and came ahead of 2025 tour dates that were planned.

Today we offer highlights of his three interviews with Dave: 2019, 2020, and 2022. These end up offering a family-oriented set of tales. Some of these are among the most endearing stories, showing a very touching side of John in each. Plus, we hear some classic Moody Blues, in his honor.

