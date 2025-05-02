Dave Mason - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - April 2025

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Dave Mason as he drops a new album and shares stories from his fascinating life.

The new album just out recently, A Shade of Blues, is his 21st and includes a newly released song with guitarist & vocalist Joe Bonamassa, “Use It or Lose It,” Michael McDonald and other guests!

MORE Dave Mason:

Hear the complete new interview! Hear previous appearances from 2024, 2020, 2018, 2015, and see a 2011 chat:

2011 part one:

2011 part two: