Third World's Stephen "Cat" Coore - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - April 2025

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back reggae legends Third World and their founder/guitarist Stephen "Cat" Coore as the group tours the islands since the pandemic.

They are at Uncle Robert's Awa Bar in Pāhoa this evening and doing two shows at the Blue Note Hawaii tomorrow. Not only do we learn what's happening at these concerts, but get into the fascinating family background Cat has.

