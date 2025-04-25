© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Third World's Stephen "Cat" Coore - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - April 2025

By Dave Lawrence
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:54 PM HST
blue note hawaii

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back reggae legends Third World and their founder/guitarist Stephen "Cat" Coore as the group tours the islands since the pandemic.

They are at Uncle Robert's Awa Bar in Pāhoa this evening and doing two shows at the Blue Note Hawaii tomorrow. Not only do we learn what's happening at these concerts, but get into the fascinating family background Cat has.

More Cat:

Hear the complete new interview.

Hear Cat with Dave from 2022, 2020, 2018 phoner, and 2011.

Watch a fun conversation and performance from 2018:

AJ Brown & Stephen "Cat" Coore of Third World with HPR's Dave Lawrence, 2018
AJ Brown & Stephen "Cat" Coore of Third World with HPR's Dave Lawrence, 2018

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
