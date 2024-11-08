Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - November 2024
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Soul Asylum singer and guitarist Dave Pirner, as his '90s alternative rock band returns with a new album, "Slowly but Shirley," which for car enthusiasts, has a very special connection. Plus we get into fun stories about Dave's son Eli, Ivan and Art Neville, Iggy Pop, Lou Reed and much more!
