Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - November 2024

By Dave Lawrence
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:45 PM HST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN NOVEMBER 19: Dave Pirner on November 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Tony Nelson
Tony Nelson/Tony Nelson
MINNEAPOLIS, MN NOVEMBER 19: Dave Pirner on November 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Tony Nelson

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Soul Asylum singer and guitarist Dave Pirner, as his '90s alternative rock band returns with a new album, "Slowly but Shirley," which for car enthusiasts, has a very special connection. Plus we get into fun stories about Dave's son Eli, Ivan and Art Neville, Iggy Pop, Lou Reed and much more!

Darin Kamnetz

MORE DAVE:

Hear the complete new interview:

Hear Dave's interview / performance appearances on the show in 2020 and 2021.

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
