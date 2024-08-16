© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

America's Gerry Beckley - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - August 2024

By Dave Lawrence
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:03 PM HST
Kenny Thomas

An artist familiar to local Hawaiʻi music fans returns to the show: America singer/guitarist/songwriter Gerry Beckley. HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Gerry as he releases his new self-titled solo album, out now.

They discuss the state of the music industry, how an artist makes money in the age of streaming, and Gerry's recent decision to step away from the touring side of America.

MORE GERRY:

Hear the complete new interview.

Hear Gerry chats with Dave from 2022, 2021, 2019, 2017, 2016, and 2007.

See a fun video interview from 2017 with Gerry and his America partner, Dewey Bunnell:

See another classic interview from 2011 with Gerry and Dewey:

Hear the new song "My Life" included in our interview feature:

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
