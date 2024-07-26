Talking Jerry Garcia with Pete Sears - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back legendary keyboardist/bassist/songwriter Pete Sears. Pete is telling us Jerry Garcia stories ahead of his appearance in a three-island tour celebrating the music associated with Jerry through the Grateful Dead and his solo career. Shows start in Hilo this Monday at the Palace Theater, then Tuesday, July 30 at Mulligans On The Blue and Thursday Aug. 1, Jerry's birthday, at the Blue Note Hawai'i.

Pete was in Jefferson Starship, where he was a songwriter on a number of their hits, as well as working on several critical early 70's Rod Stewart albums, plus work with Hot Tuna, and a number of other artists. Along the way, he got to perform and spend off-stage time with Jerry, and for this chat, we dial in exclusively on his Jerry experiences.

Jerry's passing is also in August, on the 9th, making the event poignant coming around both of those dates bookending the life of Jerry Garcia.