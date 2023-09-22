© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Stephen Marley - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2023

By Dave Lawrence
Published September 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM HST
It's day two on Road Stories, as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues with return guest Stephen Marley — second eldest son of Bob Marley — hearing stories connecting to Old Soul, his new album, and stories about some of the songs on it.

Today, we get into the connections between his father and guest on the record, Eric Clapton, who famously covered one of his dad's songs. We will also hear about the truly fascinating connection between the Marley family and Wilmington, Delaware, location of our guest's birth.

As if that wasn't enough, he'll sing a little of the Ray Charles classic he covers on the new album!

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
