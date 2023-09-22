Stephen Marley - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2023

It's day two on Road Stories, as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues with return guest Stephen Marley — second eldest son of Bob Marley — hearing stories connecting to Old Soul, his new album, and stories about some of the songs on it.

Mike Lue

Today, we get into the connections between his father and guest on the record, Eric Clapton, who famously covered one of his dad's songs. We will also hear about the truly fascinating connection between the Marley family and Wilmington, Delaware, location of our guest's birth.

As if that wasn't enough, he'll sing a little of the Ray Charles classic he covers on the new album!

Hear the complete new interview:

