John McLaughlin - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - June 2023

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues our latest Road Stories interview with John McLaughlin, returning for his sixth chat.

Check out yesterday's segment to hear about the new chapter in one of his groundbreaking projects, Shakti, the acoustic Indian group that originated after Mahavishnu Orchestra in the 1970s. John was on some of Miles Davis' most important albums of all time prior to those influential groups.

Kadambari Desai /

We also heard about the first Shakti studio album in 45 years, This Moment, and John shared the remarkable story of how Shakti first came together by chance through a get-together in 1972, and talks about Shakti's most bizarre concerts, a run of dates in 1977 opening for Black Sabbath!

fontsinuse.com / A series of April 1977 concerts featured this almost unbelievable line-up, with John and Shakti going on just before Black Sabbath! Truly a Bill Graham-style moment, but German concert promoters.

Today we learn about John's connections to the late Jeff Beck, including a story about their 1975 tour together, as well as his even longer connection to Eric Clapton, dating to the early 1960s. We even have John tell us about his time with Johnny Depp at the recent Jeff Beck memorial!

screen grab / John McLaughlin solos at the recent Jeff Beck tribute concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London, flanked by Metallica's Kirk Hammett and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons.

MORE:

Hear the complete new interview:

See John at the recent Jeff Beck tribute:

See a concert with John and Shakti from earlier this year:

Dave has been privileged to speak with John five times prior to this, which you can listen to online: 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Finally, recording the new Shakti album at John's place presented unique challenges, like accommodating Chico's belly rubs.